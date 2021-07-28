Short Interest in Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Drops By 83.3%

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the June 30th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 681,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MYHI remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 63,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,289. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02. Mountain High Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.
Mountain High Acquisitions Company Profile
