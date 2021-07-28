Short Interest in Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Drops By 83.3%

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the June 30th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 681,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MYHI remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 63,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,289. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02. Mountain High Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

Mountain High Acquisitions Company Profile

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp focuses on the acquisition and development of businesses and other assets within the hemp industry. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

