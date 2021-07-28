Short Interest in Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Increases By 216.7%

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of MFCO remained flat at $$0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.78. Microwave Filter has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $0.89.
