Short Interest in Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Increases By 216.7%

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MFCO remained flat at $$0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.78. Microwave Filter has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $0.89.

About Microwave Filter

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

