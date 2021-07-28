Short Interest in Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Declines By 94.9%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KGSPY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

KGSPY remained flat at $$106.31 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $106.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.44.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.