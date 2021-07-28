Short Interest in Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Declines By 68.5%

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the June 30th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jupai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jupai by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 68,199 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jupai in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Jupai in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jupai alerts:

NYSE:JP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.44. 648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,816. Jupai has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $4.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 million, a P/E ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Jupai had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter.

Jupai Company Profile

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.