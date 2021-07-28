Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Declines By 85.0%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the June 30th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,171,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IGEN Networks stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,595,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,133,614. IGEN Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.
About IGEN Networks
