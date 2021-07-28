Short Interest in iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Drops By 98.5%

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the June 30th total of 938,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ITHUF remained flat at $$0.17 on Wednesday. 131,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,956. iAnthus Capital has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.18.

Get iAnthus Capital alerts:

iAnthus Capital Company Profile

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.