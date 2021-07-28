Short Interest in Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Expands By 800.0%

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.40. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.69.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.0095 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on BOSSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $11.60 price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hugo Boss from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

