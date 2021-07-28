Short Interest in Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Drops By 86.3%

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the June 30th total of 180,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HXGBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:HXGBY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.33. 70,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,203. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45. Hexagon AB has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $1.5403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.51. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

