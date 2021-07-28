Short Interest in China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Decreases By 69.0%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

China Minsheng Banking stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335. China Minsheng Banking has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $6.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.96.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

