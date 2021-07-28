Short Interest in Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Rises By 585.7%

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 585.7% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CGEMY stock opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.27. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.776 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.
Capgemini Company Profile
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
Recommended Story: Overweight
Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.