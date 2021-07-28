Short Interest in Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Rises By 585.7%

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 585.7% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CGEMY stock opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.27. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.776 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGEMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capgemini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

