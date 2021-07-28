Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Rises By 200.0%

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the first quarter worth $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the first quarter worth $209,000. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MYD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.41. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,973. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

