Short Interest in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Decreases By 69.4%

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the June 30th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AAMC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.82. 904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,594. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 million, a PE ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $31.24.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $34.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAMC. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Altisource Asset Management by 464.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 337,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 277,980 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

