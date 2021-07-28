Short Interest in AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Rises By 592.0%

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 592.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.3 days.

AGFMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of AGF Management from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGFMF opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. AGF Management has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.