Short Interest in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Grows By 309.8%

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,700 shares, a growth of 309.8% from the June 30th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:AOD opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOD. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

