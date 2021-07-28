Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,650.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,530.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,502.22.

Shares of SHOP traded down $17.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,538.00. 84,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,615. The firm has a market cap of $191.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,392.23. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,041,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 123.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,853,000 after purchasing an additional 592,422 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 44.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after buying an additional 392,446 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after buying an additional 361,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Shopify by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,766,000 after buying an additional 323,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

