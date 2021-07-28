Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $1,700.00 at Oppenheimer

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SHOP. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,507.93.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $17.10 on Wednesday, hitting $1,538.00. The stock had a trading volume of 84,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,615. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $191.21 billion, a PE ratio of 120.53, a P/E/G ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,392.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,041,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,853,000 after buying an additional 592,422 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after buying an additional 392,446 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after buying an additional 361,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Shopify by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,766,000 after buying an additional 323,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

