Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift Technologies Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform. Shift Technologies Inc., formerly known as Insurance Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Shift Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

NASDAQ SFT opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $700.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider George Arison acquired 10,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFT. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

