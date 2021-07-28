Sharpay Market Cap Tops $565,482.30 (S)

Sharpay (CURRENCY:S) traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Sharpay has a total market capitalization of $565,482.30 and $1,595.00 worth of Sharpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sharpay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sharpay has traded up 59.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00036263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00102711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00125170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,564.68 or 0.99908478 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.75 or 0.00787224 BTC.

Sharpay Coin Profile

Sharpay’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,240,302,597 coins. Sharpay’s official Twitter account is @sharpay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sharpay’s official website is sharpay.io . The official message board for Sharpay is medium.com/@sharpay

Sharpay Coin Trading

