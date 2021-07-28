Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 128.66% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Sharecare stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Sharecare has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $12.81.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

