SES Solar Inc. (OTCMKTS:SESI) Short Interest Up 239.4% in July

SES Solar Inc. (OTCMKTS:SESI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 239.4% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SESI remained flat at $$0.02 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 104,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,776. SES Solar has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04.

About SES Solar

SES Solar Inc develops and delivers products in the field of photovoltaic energy in Switzerland. The company offers a range of photovoltaic products, such as solar tiles that comprise standard panels primarily for urban or rural areas, and flat or sloped roofs; and custom/architecturally integrated panels made of glass/glass tedlar, which are used for glazing, light admitting apertures in industrial and residential buildings, as well as for veranda roofs.

