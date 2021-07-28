Sentinel 1-Day Volume Tops $80,591.00 (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. During the last week, Sentinel has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $66.40 million and approximately $80,591.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

DVPN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 11,299,858,866 coins and its circulating supply is 3,602,520,171 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.