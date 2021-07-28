Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNSE. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. AlphaValue downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, dropped their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.54.

Shares of SNSE opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $219.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,063,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,834,000. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.