Semux (SEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $76,032.18

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 35.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One Semux coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a total market cap of $76,032.18 and $11.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00023531 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009896 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007242 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006680 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

