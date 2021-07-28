SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47. SEMrush has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $26.31.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEMrush will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. 6.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

