Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,275.00

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,275 ($16.66) and last traded at GBX 1,235 ($16.14), with a volume of 10329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,215 ($15.87).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STB. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,758 ($22.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £237.35 million and a PE ratio of 14.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,113.20.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

