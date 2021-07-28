Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 million. On average, analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SHIP opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $157.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.82.

SHIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

