SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, an increase of 191.5% from the June 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of SCVX stock remained flat at $$9.90 on Wednesday. 9,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,359. SCVX has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SCVX by 6,963.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in SCVX in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SCVX in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCVX during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SCVX during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. 57.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

