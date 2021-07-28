Scott Mcintyre Sells 6,000 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ WRLD opened at $188.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $192.55.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
