Scott Mcintyre Sells 6,000 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $188.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $192.55.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth $75,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

