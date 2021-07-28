Scotiabank Raises Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target to C$16.00

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MLLGF. CIBC increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mullen Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.31.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLLGF opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.58.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.