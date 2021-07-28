Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.62. The company had a trading volume of 43,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,741. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.51. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.73.

