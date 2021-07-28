Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $82,243,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,486,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,901,000 after purchasing an additional 566,897 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after acquiring an additional 334,388 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,955,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,470,000 after acquiring an additional 289,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,194,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.03. 16,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,283. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.54. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.