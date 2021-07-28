Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 825,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 224,447 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $376,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $2,336,640,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,348,000 after purchasing an additional 784,070 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,684,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after purchasing an additional 566,814 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,994,000 after purchasing an additional 530,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.20.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $527.11. 55,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,079. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.07 and a 12-month high of $534.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $488.99. The company has a market cap of $207.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

