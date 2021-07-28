Schroder Investment Management Group Has $230.95 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 741,076 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 2.49% of First Solar worth $230,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $287,182,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,625,000 after acquiring an additional 470,988 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 687,140 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,987,000 after acquiring an additional 287,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 742,367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,808,000 after acquiring an additional 286,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.80. 74,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,641. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.34 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,534 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Solar from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

