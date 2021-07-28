Schroder Investment Management Group Has $203.38 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 38.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 530,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 327,318 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Intuit were worth $203,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Intuit by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 56,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Intuit by 879.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.83.

INTU stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $523.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,927. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $478.79. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.21 and a twelve month high of $532.33. The company has a market capitalization of $143.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

