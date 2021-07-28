Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 1,506,279 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 100.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,999,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,506,279 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $165,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.10.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.98. 150,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,010,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

In related news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,523 shares of company stock worth $4,817,972 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

