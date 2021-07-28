Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 1,452,508 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452,508 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 1.1% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $810,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 58,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $6,546,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 281.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $2,210,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $106.08. The stock had a trading volume of 70,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,152. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $95.52 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

CNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.87.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

