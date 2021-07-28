Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Boston Beer by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,058,000 after acquiring an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 21.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,433,000 after purchasing an additional 192,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,708,000 after purchasing an additional 53,787 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 207,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,117,000 after buying an additional 46,810 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,524,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,550.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,094.13.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $44,323,625 over the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $716.40 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $687.10 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $994.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 20 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

