Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $500,000 Position in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAMCU opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

