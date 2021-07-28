Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,500 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 106.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $268.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22 and a beta of 0.77. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.81 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. Masimo’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

