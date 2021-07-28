Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MON. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $580,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $678,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $963,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $963,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,068,000.

Get Monument Circle Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MON stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.70.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON).

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.