Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $519,000 in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTCF. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,312,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTCF stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $28.64. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTCF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Tattooed Chef Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

