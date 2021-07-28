Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skillz were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skillz by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78 and a beta of -0.05. Skillz Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.26.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

