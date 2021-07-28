Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 25th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.01.

SLB stock opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Schlumberger has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 2.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,974,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398,419 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901,533 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,650,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,341,000 after purchasing an additional 517,921 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,588,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,707,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

