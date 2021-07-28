Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Hold”

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $305.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SHLAF. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $310.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.05. Schindler has a 12-month low of $249.25 and a 12-month high of $326.70.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

