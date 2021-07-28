Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Receives $640.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $640.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SARTF shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SARTF opened at $571.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $313.50 and a 12-month high of $585.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

