Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 939 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,957,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after acquiring an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 61.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,988,000 after acquiring an additional 241,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,343,000 after acquiring an additional 230,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 299.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after acquiring an additional 222,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.43.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.55. 5,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,753. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.33. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.