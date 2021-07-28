Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 18 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 10.0% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 160.0% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its position in Tesla by 9.1% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 908 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $3,528,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 61.9% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $532.76.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,925 shares of company stock valued at $15,183,184 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $5.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $650.29. 251,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,757,988. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.00 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $634.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

