Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Lowers Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.08. 119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,884. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $68.22 and a 12-month high of $104.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.08.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

