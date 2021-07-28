Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $880,000 Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Probabilities Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 22.8% during the first quarter. Probabilities Fund Management LLC now owns 55,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 8.0% during the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 33,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter worth $1,745,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter worth $1,704,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 2.2% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPXL traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $114.49. The company had a trading volume of 170,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,912. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.95. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52 week low of $45.93 and a 52 week high of $115.95.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

