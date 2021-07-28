Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 40,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.65. The company had a trading volume of 38,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,581. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.61 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The company has a market cap of $136.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.57.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

